Featured

Kumasi based radio presenter invited by police over false news

Gertrude Ankah Nov - 23 - 2024 , 11:07

Oheneba Nana Asiedu, a Kumasi-based radio and television presenter has been invited by the police in relation to publication of false news.

Oheneba Nana Asiedu, in a radio and television programme had said that, the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections will be held on two different dates, that is December 7 and December 8.

Advertisement

Consequently, he had urged voters that, those who wanted to vote for candidates on the ballot paper from one to six should go to the polling station on December 7, however, those who wanted to vote for the remaining candidates, should wait and go the polling station on Sunday, December 8, 2024.

The police's attention was drawn to the broadcast by Oheneba Nana Asiedu, which has also been circulated on social media and following that the police has invited him to assist with an investigation into the alleged publication of false news.

Oheneba Nana Asiedu works for Wontumi FM in Kumasi.

In the two-minutes, 57-seconds clip, he urged the public to vote for presidential candidates on different dates during the upcoming December 2024 general elections.

The police, in a statement, described the information as false and cautioned that such misinformation has the potential to disrupt public peace.

“The Police urge the media to exercise responsibility in their reporting, especially as the nation approaches the critical election period,” the statement noted.

Oheneba Nana Asiedu has been directed to report to the Ashanti Regional Police Command in Kumasi to assist with the ongoing investigation.

“Spreading false news could have serious consequences for public order before, during, and after the elections,” the police warned.

Attached below is a copy of the police statement: