Korle Bu Peer Reviewers Appreciation Day held

As part of efforts to strengthen data quality across the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, the Peer Review concept was introduced by the Policy Planning Monitoring and Evaluation Unit, supported by the management of the hospital last year.
Within the short space of its existence, the role has been vital in improving the quality of data being generated by the units, departments and Sub-BMCS.
Management, thus, held a ceremony last Friday to appreciate the efforts of 361 trained Peer Reviewers in the hospital.
The event also provided the opportunity to disseminate the detailed results of the last peer review exercise, comparing the hospital's data for mid-year 2021 with end of year 2021.
The Chief Executive Officer, Dr Opoku Ware Ampomah expressed appreciation to all the peer reviewers who dedicated their time to improve the data validity across the hospital from the initial 18 per cent observed during the 2021 mid-year to the 34 per cent at the end of the year assessment.
The CEO also said he was optimistic about the bright future of the hospital, as staff who were potential leaders had availed themselves in respect of the exercise to acquire the needed skills in monitoring of key indicators not just in their respective fields but across various disciplines.
He was hopeful it would translate into more effective decision-making and problem-solving across the various aspects of the health system blocks.
The members were presented with certificates, customised brooches and other gift items as a token, in recognition of their hard work.
The 13-member peer review team assigned to the Psychiatry Department, led by Veronica Addo Donkor, a Health Services Administrator at the Internal Medicine Sub-BMC, was adjudged the Overall Best Peer Review Team. They received a hamper as a token of the hospital’s appreciation.
The Deputy Director of PPME, Bernice Ofosu, in her presentation, revealed that comparing total expected data of key indicators and the one verified by the peer reviewers across the hospital, the Reconstructive Plastics Surgery and Burns Centre of Excellence had the highest score, followed by the Eye Centre and the Polyclinic/ Family Medicine Sub-BMC, in that order.