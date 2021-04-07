Kokrokoo Foundation rewards donors

The first draw of Kokrokoo Charities Foundation's 'Drive and Save a Life Campaign' has taken place in Accra with 10 donors winning various prizes.
Prizes the participants won included pressing iron, standing fan, cooking ware and blender.
Luck seemed to have eluded all the ten participants on the day as none of them won the ultimate prize - a brand new Toyota Starlet sponsored by Toyota Ghana.
The campaign, held in collaboration with Toyota Ghana Limited, seeks to raise funds and reward persons who donate towards the foundation's project, which is to purchase 100 incubators for selected hospitals across the country.
The initiative, dubbed, 'Project 100', was established by broadcast journalist, Kwame Sefa Kayi in 2014 to, among other things, help reduce infant mortality in Ghana.
Reducing neonatal deaths
The ten donors were randomly selected to participate in the first draw which was held at the Accra Mall last Monday.
In his address, Mr Kwami Sefa Kayi said, ‘Project 100’ emerged out of his "desire to do good and give back to society”.
He said the project’s objective was to help reduce neo-natal deaths among babies born pre-term by providing selected health institutions across the country with at least 100 incubators.
He said the foundation had made significant strides in pursuit of its aspiration as it had so far presented 35 incubators to selected hospitals in the country.
"From an initial four we have currently donated 35 incubators to a number of health institutions across the country. We have 65 more to go. The target is ambitious but I believe that with the support of everyone we will surely get there," he said.
In addition, he said, "We are hoping that individuals, corporate bodies and all who want to contribute will come on board so that we can achieve this together. We will very much appreciate your efforts."
He commended the winners for their support and gave the assurance that there would be two more draws that would be conducted to reward contributors.
Toyota Ghana
For his part, the National Sales and Marketing Manager at Toyota Ghana, Mr Jerry Mensah, rallied the public to participate in "this worthy cause " and stand the chance of winning the brand new Toyota Starlet.
The Daily Graphic interacted with some of the winners who expressed their readiness to continue donating to the project to enable the foundation to achieve its objective.