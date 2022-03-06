Kokomlemle 2 Basic School wins Ayawaso Central Independence March

A contingent of 450 students from Junior High Schools (JHSs), the Accra Technical Training Centre and the Market Women Association from the Ayawaso Central Municipal Assembly (ACMA) last Sunday gathered at the Kotobabi SWAG Park to mark Ghana's 65th Independence Day.
The winning schools were awarded certificates and cash prizes; with the Kokomlemle 2 Basic School coming first, Bena's Preparatory School and St John's JHS) coming second and third respectively.
The Municipal Chief Executive of the ACMA, Alhaji Mohammed Quaye said students in the municipality were key stakeholders of the celebration and as a result, it was important to give them an education that would result in the consolidation of the gains the country had made from attaining independence.
He said the Assembly was improving educational infrastructure and providing logistical support to schools in the municipality to facilitate effective teaching and learning.
He said in the year 2021 the Assembly provided some selected Basic Schools in the Municipality with 350 mono desks and began the construction of a four-storey Office Complex for the Municipal Education and Health Directorate.
The MCE of Ayawaso Central, Alhaji Mohammed Quaye (in blue) inspecting the parade
Alhaji Quaye said the theme for this year's Independence Day: "Working Together, Bouncing Back Better" was ideal because it served as a clarion call for nation-building and development.
"Even though we are gradually recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, I will urge you all, especially our school children to continue to observe the protocols," Alhaji Quaye said.
"You will agree with me that, with good education, we will be able to develop, diversify, and transform our economy. It is therefore important that we pay serious attention to the education of our dear children.
"Ladies and Gentlemen, I want to assure you that, the Assembly will continue to explore ways of strengthening the already existing cordial relationship between the Education Directorate and the Assembly. We will in this direction continue to support the schools in any way possible to ensure that schools continue to deliver their core mandate".