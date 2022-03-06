We will work to protect our territorial integrity - President Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has stressed the preparedness of the government to build the capacity of the country's security services to ensure the protection of the country's territorial integrity.
"The government is determined to do everything within its power to guarantee the nation's territorial integrity and ensure the safety of citizens," he said.
He has, therefore, encouraged all Ghanaians to cooperate with the security services in the discharge of their duties.
President Akufo-Addo who made the call at the Ghana's 65th independence parade at Cape Coast in the Central region on Sunday, March 6, 2022, said when all the security services worked together, it would help to ensure the safety of all Ghanaians.
The 65th independence celebration was held on the theme: “Working Together, Bouncing Back Together”.
For President Akufo-Addo, when the country's security is secured, the country could then channel its energies into building a prosperous nation.
The President however did not underestimate the challenges that the country will encounter in ensuring the protection of its territorial integrity.
He said when all the security services together with the citizenry worked together, the country would be able to overcome every security challenge.