Kejetia market to reopen Tuesday after fire outbreak

Graphic.com.gh Mar - 20 - 2023 , 18:57

In Kumasi today, it was announced that the Kejetia Market would be reopened tomorrow for traders to go about their business in areas that were not affected by last week’s fire outbreak.

The authorities had initially decided to close the entire market for one week as part of the investigations into the fire outbreak but the traders disagreed with that move.

Making the announcement, the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia said personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service have been able to identify that the fire was not started by an electrical fault.

This means, areas that were not affected by the fire outbreak can reopen for business while investigations continue at the affected part.

2024 is for you - Traders hail Bawumia at Kumasi Central Market

During a tour of the market today by Dr Bawumia, traders occupying the various stalls at the Kejetia market hailed the Vice President.

Vice President Bawumia visited the market on Monday, (March 20) to have first hand knowledge of the fire outbreak in the market.

In his address Dr, Bawumia assured the traders at the Kejetia Market the place will be open to business tomorrow, March 21, 2023 which counters earlier announcement by managers of the facility of an extension of the closure.

They indicated that the announcement comes as a big relief to them after authorities closed down the facility to allow for investigations into the cause of last week's fire

Vice President Bawumia's assurance came on the heel of traders' insistence the place had to be opened for business so that the affected shops are dealt with in an isolated case.

The Vice President also assured users of the facility that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo is willing to come to the aid of the traders to make life much easier for them.

Dr Bawumia assured that government will support them with some funds in order to get back to business.

This was after he toured the Kejetia Market facility to ascertain the extent of damage and sympathise with traders.

Addressing the traders, he said it was important that life was brought back to the market through trading activities.

“I know what worries you [traders is the lack of work], the closure of the market is really a source of worry. The fire service say they know what happened, it’s not electrical fault, they have examined all, tomorrow the market will be opened so business can go on”

He urged the traders to be vigilant in the market to avert future occurrences as the source of the fire has been traced to a trader who was cooking so close to combustible materials.

“We have visited the spot of the fires and 33 shops were gutted. I have asked for a reason. I have been told investigations so far have suggested someone was cooking in his shop with gas. That is where the fire started.”

“Other shops close by also sell turpentine, gunpowder and other combustible that resulted in explosions in the market”.