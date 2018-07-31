Justice Atuguba scoffs at bribery allegations against him

A former Supreme Court judge, Justice William Atuguba has denied allegations that he took a bribe to rule in
favour of former President John Dramani Mahama during the country’s election petition case in 2012 .
According to the revered Supreme Court judge, it is “unfortunate” that some people in the name of exercising their freedom of expression would denigrate the image of some court judges.Follow @Graphicgh
“There is this culture of impunity in the name of freedom of expression,” he said, adding that it was impossible for the judges who sat on the case to take bribes at the expense of the country’s interest.
Read Also: Documentary on 2012 election petition premiers in Accra
Justice Atuguba was speaking to Joy FM on the sidelines of a lecture on Monday to
The event, which was chaired by the Chief Justice,
Read Also: Election Petition: Judgement end of August
Justice Atuguba retired from the bench in June this year.
Justice Atuguba expressed worry about the practice where court judges are tagged as sympathizers of a certain political group based on their judgments.
Read Also: How the judges ruled in the election petition (5)
He said he had been tagged at certain times as a member of both the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) based on some of his rulings.
This, he said, does not augur well for the country’s judicial process and cautioned perpetrators to desist from tagging judges.