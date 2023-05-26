JUSAG concerns being addressed - Justice Torkornoo

Daniel Kenu May - 26 - 2023 , 17:34

The Chief Justice nominee, Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo, has said the management of the Judicial Service was in talks with the striking workers to call off their strike action.

She told parliament on Friday that she has been part of the team engaging the striking workers from the Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) and there was nothing to be worried about.

Justice Torkornoo said courts will soon be opened to the public.

Indeed, although the workers were on strike, the courts were opened on the instructions of management.

Answering a question from Nii Lantey Vanderpuije, MP for Odododiodio, on intimidation of workers and threats of being sacked, the nominee said there was nothing like that.

She was being vetted to become the 15th Chief Justice of Ghana.

Strike

The Judicial Service said it was committed to resolving the matter and had agreed to meet with the Ministry of Finance on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, over the issue.

The Judicial Service urged JUSAG to call off the strike in order to participate in the meeting.

JUSAG declared the indefinite strike last Wednesday in protest of the government’s failure to implement a January 2023 agreement on salary and allowances.