Isaac Emmil Osei-Bonsu chairs new NCA board

A new Board of Directors for the National Communications Authority (NCA), chaired by Mr. Isaac Emmil Osei-Bonsu has been inaugurated.
The Minister of Communications, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful inaugurated the board in Accra last Monday (October 4, 2021).
Other members of the board are Mr. Joe Anokye; Mr. Kwabena Adu-Boahene; Mr. Alexander Bannerman; Ama Pomaa Boateng; Mr. Patrick A. Boateng; Dr Eugene Owusu and Madam Ama A. S. Daaku.
Mrs Owusu-Ekuful charged the Board to regulate the communications industry in a forward-looking and transparent manner that promotes fair and sustainable competition to benefit the citizenry.
She said the digital transformation agenda of government resides on ICT, and the ability to manage the communication sector well enough.
“The Nation is therefore entrusting you with a very hefty task as members of the governing body of the Authority to regulate the communication industry in a forward-looking and transparent manner that promotes fair and sustainable competition that translates optimal service and products for the benefit of the citizenry" she said.
She also urged them to work together to ensure the NCA is strategically steered in the direction that facilitates the achievement of its goals.
"With your varying expertise, I expect you to put your collective energies, talents, and efforts to the wheel in the pursuit of the organisational goals of the Authority" she advised.
She reiterated the NCA’s pivotal role to ensure continuous connectivity between people and systems, adding, I expect that Spectrum and other resources are managed judiciously, challenges of service providers and all stakeholders in the industry are improved and become issues of the past and an enabling environment is created to foster the use of technology and communication systems during this unprecedented era of Covid-19 as well as roll out the SIM registration exercise in a well managed way.
On behalf of the Board, Mr. Isaac Emmil Osei-Bonsu expressed appreciation to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the appointment and gave the assurance that their tenure will see application of fair, consistent and forward-looking regulations.
He was confident that through collaboration with all stakeholders, they would succeed and achieve their goals through prudent, proactive, and progressive regulation of the industry.