Interior Minister presents 60 pickups, 20 motorbikes to police for 24-hour economy security

Mohammed Ali May - 14 - 2025 , 10:26 2 minutes read

The Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mubarak, on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, presented 60 pickup vehicles and 20 motorbikes to the Ghana Police Service to support security efforts under the government’s 24-hour economy programme.

The vehicles, assembled locally by Zonda Tec Ghana Limited, are expected to improve the Police Service’s capacity to provide security at all hours, especially for businesses and workers operating beyond the usual working periods.

In a post on his Facebook page, Mr Mubarak announced the formation of a new specialised unit within the Police Service.

According to him, the unit will be responsible for security operations linked to the 24-hour economy.

He wrote: “I announced the creation of a specialised unit within the Ghana Police Service, dedicated to providing round-the-clock security for workers and businesses operating within the 24-hour economy initiative.”

Mr Mubarak said the donation formed part of wider efforts to improve police logistics while also supporting local production.

He added that Zonda Tec supplied the vehicles as part of the government’s push to support industries operating in Ghana.

During a visit to Zonda Tec’s assembly plant, Mr Mubarak commended the company for assembling the vehicles locally.

He also disclosed that the Ministry of the Interior was taking steps to digitalise the issuance of work permits and quotas.

According to him, the process is intended to simplify business operations and reduce delays.

“The initiative aims to streamline processes and make it easier for businesses to operate effectively and legally in Ghana,” Mr Mubarak said.

The Chief Executive Officer of Zonda Tec, Madam Yang Yang, welcomed the collaboration, saying her company was proud to contribute to national security.

She said the ability to produce vehicles in Ghana showed the growing potential of local manufacturing to support national institutions such as the Police Service.

Mr Mubarak encouraged businesses to expand under the 24-hour economy initiative but advised them to operate within the law.

He assured the public that the Ministry remains focused on protecting the safety of all citizens.