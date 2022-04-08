Indian community to strengthen economic relations with Ghana

The Indian community in Ghana has said it will expand business operations as part of efforts to boost investment and increase its economic relations with the country.
It said with a population of close to 17,000 presently in Ghana, the community will engage its businessmen and women on expanding economic activities in the country.
Three members of the community, the Director of M&G Pharmaceuticals Limited, Gopal Vasu; the Chief Executive Officer of Kingdom Exim Group of Companies, Immanuel Rajamani, and the Secretary to the Indian Embassy, Er. Nikesh Neel made this known at a gathering in Accra ahead of the Independence Day in India.
They said although the economy has been hit by COVID-19, they are hoping that with good leadership the county will become more conducive post COVID-19.
Gathering
The event —organised by the Rajasthan Association in Ghana —saw scores of Indians coming together to celebrate their rich culture.
It also formed part of efforts to help Indian children schooling in Ghana to understand their cultural values.
There was a display of music and dance as various individuals of the community came together to dine and learn about their values.
Enabling environment
Mr Vasu, who has been in the country for the past 52 years expressed optimism that with an enabling business environment coupled with the stabilisation of the local currency, more businesses would be established to help the local economy.
He, therefore, encouraged his fellow Indians to invest in the country.
“Ghana is a lovely, friendly country and it is the reason why I have spent half a century here, and investment-wise, I can tell you that it is the best place to be,” he said.
Expectation
With branches across all 16 regions of the country, Mr Rajamani explained that his firm which currently employed over 2,000 Ghanaians was also looking forward to expand its operations in order to employ more people.
That, he said, formed part of its effort to help in creating jobs for the youth this year.
For his part, Mr Neel, said the embassy will continue to organise more of such programmes to rake in more Indian investors.