I’m here to serve with ‘clean, clear heart and mind’ – New KATH CEO to staff

Graphic.com.gh May - 08 - 2025 , 14:11 3 minutes read

The new acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), Dr. Paa Kwesi Baidoo has indicated that his priority was to further enhance the capacity of the hospital to fully meet the expectations of clients and not to pursue any personal agenda.

“I have not come to inherit anybody’s friends or enemies but have assumed this position with a clear mind and a clean heart and prepared to work with all stakeholders to make the sole tertiary facility in the Ashanti Region fully achieve its mandate for the benefit of the country”, he stressed.

Dr. Baidoo was speaking at his inception meeting with his management team on Wednesday [May 7, 2025] after assuming duty following his nomination by the President and subsequent appointment by the Board of the hospital on Monday.

Dr. Baidoo stressed the importance of team work emphasizing that he was ready and prepared to run an open-door administration for the purposes of strengthening the operational capacity of the hospital in the discharge of its mandate of providing tertiary healthcare services, training and research.

“As the sole tertiary hospital of its kind in this part of the country, we owe it a duty to work collectively to advance the hospital’s mission as a centre of excellence in specialist medical, training and research”, he concluded.

Dr. Baidoo was warmly welcomed by members of his management team with the directors taking turns to pledge their full support to ensure the success of his tenure.

A special presentation was put together to brief the Ag CEO about the current state of the hospital and the outstanding challenges that needed to be addressed to further enhance its capacity to provide quality specialist services to the public.

The Ag. CEO later had an introductory meeting with staff of the General Administration Unit who constituted the immediate support group to the central management of the hospital. The meeting was also aimed at fostering a strong working relationship between the new CEO and the administrative personnel.

In his address, Dr. Baidoo expressed gratitude for the warm reception accorded him by the staff since his assumption of office and underscored the importance of teamwork in the delivery of quality healthcare services.

He stressed that his doors were always opened and the staff members were free to submit suggestions and proposals aimed at improving the operations of the hospital anywhere they meet him.

Mr. Atta Tweneboah Jnr., the head of the unit, welcomed the new CEO on behalf of the staff and pledged their full support to him. “We look forward to a fruitful collaboration as we are committed to supporting your vision for KATH,” he stated.

Staff members of the unit who were given the opportunity to introduce themselves expressed optimism about the future of the hospital under the new leadership of Dr. Baidoo given his approachable demeanour and openness to dialogue.

Until his appointment, Dr. Baidoo, a Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon and a Fellow of the West Africa College of Surgeons and Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons, was the head of the Trauma and Orthopaedics Directorate of the hospital and the chairman of the Ashanti Regional division of the Ghana Medical Association.

He took over from Prof. Otchere Addai-Mensah who served as the CEO of KATH from December 1, 2022 to April, 2025, marking the beginning of a new leadership era at the hospital.