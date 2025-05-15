Previous article: Five suspects arrested over Denchemuoso robberies, one still at large

'I'm enjoying my work at Bank of Ghana; I sit on 3 key committees' - Adongo tells constituents

Mohammed Ali May - 15 - 2025

The Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, Mr Isaac Adongo, has stated that he is fully occupied with his responsibilities in Parliament and on the board of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), and is not seeking any additional role.

In a TV interview on JoyNews on May 14, 2025, Mr Adongo confirmed that he currently serves on three committees of the BoG board, Risk, Economy, and Budget, and chairs the Budget Committee.

He described the work as demanding but rewarding.

“I chair the Budget Committee, and for me, that’s the more engaging part. We need a clear programme to recover from the net worth of about GH¢63 billion that we came to meet. The aim is to leave the Bank in a much stronger position before exiting,” he said.

Mr Adongo also addressed questions about why he was absent from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) “Thank You” tour after the party’s presidential primaries.

He explained that he remained in Accra to support the passage of the bill that established the Ghana Gold Company, formerly known as the Gold Board.

He said his involvement in the legislative process was necessary at the time and had been agreed upon internally.

According to him, following the decision to appoint a Finance Minister and an Attorney General, he was asked to take up parliamentary duties related to economic matters.

“At this point, that is the role I’ve been assigned, and I believe I must give it my best,” he said.

Responding to suggestions that he could have been appointed chair of the BoG board, Mr Adongo clarified that the position is not available to anyone outside the Governor’s office.

“The BoG board is legally chaired by the Governor, in line with the Bank of Ghana Act,” he said.