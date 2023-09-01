IGP Dampare did the recording and leaked it - COP Mensah

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Sep - 01 - 2023 , 16:15

Commissioner of Police (COP) George Alex Mensah has accused the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare of recording and leaking the conversation he [Mensah] had with Daniel Bugri Naabu, a former Northern Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Appearing before a committee convened to investigate an alleged plot to remove the IGP Dampare, COP Alex Mensah who is making his second appearance before the seven-member bi-partisan committee told the committee that his conviction was based on his intelligence, which he declined to share.

According to COP Mensah who is on leave prior to retirement, he regrets that a private conversation between himself and Bugri Naabu, someone he considered to be a well-respected person could be recorded and leaked in the public domain.

The leaked audio, which allegedly involves a Police Commissioner and a politician discussing the plot, prompted the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, to form the Committee. The seven-member Committee comprises representatives from both the Majority and Minority sides of Parliament, as well as technical expert.

The Committee's mandate is to investigate the secret recording and its implications regarding the alleged plot to remove IGP Dampare from office. It is set to deliver its findings by September 10, 2023.

When questioned about a claim on the tape that suggested that the current IGP was in constant touch with former President John Dramani Mahama, COP Mensah answered it in the affirmative and told the committee that his answer was also based on his intelligence.

When asked whether he could share the said intelligence with the committee, he declined to do so.