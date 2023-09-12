IGP Dampare denies "One-Man Show" allegations

GraphicOnline Sep - 12 - 2023 , 16:52

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has refuted claims of operating a one-man show within the Ghana Police Service.

Responding to allegations that he was linked to a leaked audio recording, which has generated substantial controversy, Dampare informed the parliamentary committee investigating the matter that he routinely consults with other senior police officers before reaching decisions.

Dampare asserted that accusations made against him by COP Alex Mensah and Superintendent George Asare during their committee appearances were intentionally fabricated to besmirch his reputation.

Addressing the issue, Dampare stated, "This whole idea of running a one-man show is just to paint me black, so it is never true. They [implicated police officers] went to lie thinking that we would never get the opportunity to speak to it."

Additionally, Dampare clarified that he had no involvement in the recording of the leaked tape, firmly stating, "I was not involved in the recording of the leaked tape."

The leaked audio purportedly captures senior police officers in conversation with the former Northern regional chairman of the NPP, Bugri Naabu, allegedly plotting the removal of the IGP.

Dr. George Akuffo Dampare also dismissed allegations that he had obstructed the promotions of deserving officers. In a recent development, 82 police officers, feeling aggrieved, took legal action against the Attorney General, the Ghana Police Service, and the IGP, contending that their promotions had been unduly delayed. They claimed that, per the study leave with pay policy, they were entitled to promotions following the completion of their studies.

Contradicting these claims, Dr. Dampare asserted that the police service had promptly promoted all eligible individuals. He emphasized, "There is no hold up of promotion of any junior officer in the whole police service," adding that the established protocol ensured the timely promotion of qualified junior officers. In his words, "So nobody in the service whose promotion is being held. So that is another set of concocted stories which is being put out there for mischievous reasons."

He concluded by affirming that all promotions based on both junior and senior ranks had been appropriately carried out.