"I have not touched Gyakye Quayson’s case because he wants to prove his innocence" – A-G

Emmanuel Bonney & Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson Feb - 12 - 2025 , 18:41 2 minutes read

The Attorney-General (A-G), Dr. Dominic Ayine, has stated that he has decided not to review the criminal case against the Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson.

Speaking at a press conference today, Dr. Ayine explained that his decision was influenced by the stance taken by Mr. Quayson’s lawyer, Tsatsu Tsikata, who expressed his client’s willingness to fight the case and prove his innocence.

"Lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata told me that he wants to soldier on and prove the innocence of his client. I respect that decision," he said.

Not guilty plea

Mr. Quayson is currently standing trial on charges of forgery and perjury, accused of misrepresenting his Canadian citizenship status in the run-up to the 2020 elections.

He has pleaded not guilty to five counts, including forgery of passport or travel certificate, knowingly making a false statutory declaration, perjury, and false declaration for office.

Addressing political allegations

Dr. Ayine held the press conference to refute claims that political motivations influenced his decision to terminate certain criminal cases initiated by the previous government.

According to the Attorney-General, his actions were based solely on legal, ethical, and professional considerations rather than partisan interests.

"For ethical and professional reasons, I could not in good conscience continue to prosecute some of the cases," he said.

He further explained that some of the cases lacked sufficient evidence, while others had defective charges, making prosecution unsustainable.

With Mr. Quayson’s case proceeding to trial, the legal battle over his alleged misrepresentation is set to continue in the courts.