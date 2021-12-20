Huawei trains 1000 JHS and SHS female students in digital skills

Huawei Technologies Ghana has trained offered digital skill training to 1000 female students in the Ga Central Municipality.
The exercise which was in partnership in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration (MOFARI) and the Ga Central Municipal Assembly comes as part of the ICT giant’s “Seeds for the Future Women in Tech” program aimed at equipping and empowering more women with the needed skills to take up roles in the technology ecosystem.
Through the Ga Central Municipal Education Directorate, 500 JHS female students from across all the 17 basic schools in the Municipality received training in basic coding.
While 500 SHS Female students from Odorgonor Senior High School received training in basic ICT skills which comprised Microsoft Office suit to help them adapt as they prepare for the University where most activities and assignment require frequent use of MS Word and PowerPoint.
The girls also received education of internet safety which aimed at preparing them to browse more safely online especially with interacting on Social Media.
Huawei also rewarded over 200 students who were outstanding during the sessions with some prizes which included gifts School Bags, stationeries, branded souvenirs and Xmas Shopping Vouchers to motivate them and nurture their interests in the Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).
The program which was part of a massive Women in Tech campaign in the Ga Central Municipality by Huawei Ghana also offered a Financial Technology Workshop and a Cultural Exchange program to some 150 women in the Municipality. These activities aimed at boosting digital literacy while giving beneficiaries the opportunity to actively participate and realize the benefits of the digital economy.
As part of the Global Leading ICT Company’s commitment in promoting gender equality, Huawei believes that more opportunities and support must be given to women to empower them as well as ensure they have access both to education and training to compete in the digital economy.
Aside Ghana, Huawei through the Women in Technology initiative has already rolled out dedicated digital skills capacity building and empowerment programs for women in multiple countries, including Ireland, Argentina, Bangladesh, Kenya, and South Africa.