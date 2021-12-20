Ghana bans travelers from Malta, initiates temporary ban on travelers from Israel, South Korea

Ghana has initiated a temporary travel restriction on all travelers from Israel and South Korea.
The temporary restriction is for 14 days, beginning December 20, 2021, for both countries.
Apart from that, a travel ban has been imposed on all travelers to and from Malta, beginning December 20, 2021, due to the Omicron Covid-19 variant.
A statement from Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration issued on Friday, December 17, 2021, said Ghana does not recognize any of the Covid-19 vaccine certificates from Malta.
"To this end, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration wishes to state that the general public should take not of the above and adhere to it accordingly," it said.
Below are copies of the statement on all the affected countries.
Israel
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of the Republic of Ghana wishes to inform the general public that the Government of Ghana has initiated a temporary travel restriction on all travelers arriving from Israel from Monday, 20th December, 2021 for a period of 14 days, except in exceptional humanitarian cases or during official travels.
Permission would have to be obtained from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration in exceptional cases.
To this end the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration wishes to state that the general public should take note of the above and adhere to it accordingly.
What happens in Israel?
Israel on its part recently placed Ghana on the Red list of countries with the highest risk on its health travel notices and restrictions. The lists are updated and revised with infection rates.
Travel to a country on the Israel red (highest-risk) list is banned for Israeli citizens and permanent residents unless they have permission from the Exceptions Committee.
Entering Israel from a country on the red list
Per the Israeli rules, all travelers going to Israel from a country on the red (highest risk) list, including vaccinated or recovered individuals who carry a valid COVID-19 certificate issued by the Ministry of Health, must complete full isolation length.
Those who are neither recovered nor vaccinated will be transported to isolation in a managed isolation facility until they test negative on the PCR test that they took upon arrival in Israel.
If their result is negative, they will be able to continue their isolation at home, on the condition that they declare that they are able to complete their isolation duration in a place where no one other than them lives or stays.
Non-Israeli citizens coming from a country on the red list will not be allowed to enter Israel, unless they have permission from the Exceptions Committee.
Ghana's temporal restriction on travelers from South Korea
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of the Republic of Ghana wishes to inform the general public that the Government of Ghana has initiated a temporary travel restriction on all travelers arriving from South Korea, from Monday, 20th December, 2021 for a period of 14 days.
To this end the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration wishes to state that the general public should take note of the above and adhere to it accordingly.
Ghana's ban on travelers to and from Malta
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of the Republic of Ghana wishes to inform the general public that the Government of Ghana has initiated a travel ban on all travelers to and from Malta with effect from Monday, 20th December, 2021 due to the Omicron virus.
The Ministry further wishes to indicate that the Government of Ghana does not recognize any vaccine certificate from Malta.
To this end the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional
Integration wishes to state that the general public should take note of the above and adhere to it accordingly.
