High Court denies Charles Bissue's application for passport release
The High Court in Accra has dismissed an application filed by Charles Bissue a former Presidential staffer under former President Akufo-Addo's administration, seeking the release of his passport.
The Court ruled that the application lacked merit, stating that Mr Bissue purchased his travel ticket only after filing the request and that his school admission was provisional.
The matter has been adjourned to May 29, 2025.
Background
Mr Bissue has been charged by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) with multiple counts, including corruption by a public officer and using public office for profit.
According to the OSP, Mr Bissue, while serving as Secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCM) received GH¢35,000 from one Benjamin Adjapong.
The money was purportedly meant to circumvent established verification procedures required for the renewal of a mining license.
