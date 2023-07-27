Gulf of Guinea project: Regional officers train in procurement process

Gilbert Mawuli Agbey Jul - 27 - 2023 , 10:09

The Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development (MLGDRD) has organised a three-day training workshop on the procurement process and management for key officers in two northern regions.

This is to pave the way for the full implementation of the Gulf of Guinea Northern Regions Social Cohesion (SOCO) project.

The officers, who were drawn from all the municipal and district assemblies (MDAs) from the Upper East and North-East regions included municipal and district chief executives (MDCEs) as well as coordinating directors.

Other participants included procurement officers, finance officers, SOCO project focal officers and heads of procurement at the regional coordinating councils (RCCs).

They were taken through both Ghana’s procurement procedures and that of the World Bank.

Smooth implementation

In a speech delivered on his behalf by the North East Regional Minister, Yidana Zakaria, at the opening of the training last Monday, the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Daniel Botwe, said the training programme had been designed to build the capacity of the participants, to ensure smooth procurement processes and implementation of the project.

He noted that the training had come at an opportune time when the ministry, in collaboration with 48 metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies (MMDAs), had launched the procurement of 582 sub-projects in the beneficiary areas.

The projects include markers, water systems and health facilities as well as the provision of critical logistics for educational and health institutions.

He said “indeed, the delivery of these sub-projects will promote job creation, build trust as well as bring communities together to enjoy a shared vision through the provision of their most critical needs

Mr Botwe urged the participants to remain committed to the training workshop as it aimed at equipping them with the necessary competencies to optimise procurement practices and minimise risks.

“It is important that we pay particular attention to the guidelines for the procurement process under the World Bank to avoid queries and audit infractions during the implementation process,” the minister stated.

In welcoming the participants, the Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu, said the RCC, with the mandate to coordinate and monitor the performance of MDAs, would strictly monitor the implementation process to ensure that the objectives of the project were achieved.

He cautioned officers, who would be privileged to work on the project, to attach some sense of seriousness and urgency, saying “appropriate sanctions would be meted out to anybody who will frustrate the execution of the project.”

He added that, “there is no doubt that this project will be a game changer, as it would reposition the local economies of our districts and make them more resilient and sustainable for the benefit of all.”

Background

The SOCO project is a $450 million multi-country project to be implemented in Benin, Cote d’Ivoire, Togo and Ghana with support from the World Bank.

The Government of Ghana’s total allocation is a $150 million credit facility and it is being implemented in 48 MMDAs in six regions, namely Oti, Northern, Upper West, Upper East, Savanna and North-East regions.