Group demands IGP and National Security Minister's resignation

A group, calling itself Interparty Coalition for National Sovereignty, is demanding the immediate resignation of the National Security Minister and that of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) for allegedly losing control of the country’s security.
According to the group, the National Security Minister, Mr Albert Kan-Dapaah, has recruited New Patriotic Party’s hoodlums into the country’s National security, who were used to maim some voters during the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency by-election in Accra.
Reading the petition of the group after its demonstration on Thursday, February 7, 2019, the Convenor of the group and Chairman of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Mr Bernard Monah, said the National Security Minister has compromised the country’s security by recruiting illegal and unqualified party vigilante groups members into the country's security architecture.
He said whilst the police has denied knowledge of the masked and helmeted men who visited harm on some voters at the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency by-election on Thursday, January 31, 2019, the Minister in charge of National Security at the office of the President, Mr Bryan Acheampong, has admitted publicly of having deployed the said security officers.
“We demand immediate and unequivocal resignation of the Minister for National Security, Mr Kan Albert Dapaah, the Minister of State in charge of National Security, Mr Bryan Acheampong for unlawfully recruiting unqualified miscreants and hoodlums and equipping them with state owned military and police weapons and accoutrements to commit this heinous and barbaric crime,” Mr Monah said.
In addition, he said, “To the IGP and the leadership of the Police, who stood idly as innocent Ghanaians were terrorized and brutalized, we demand immediate arrest and prosecution of such officers for derision of duty in the manner” that has brought disgrace to the Ghana Police Service.
He blamed the IGP, David Asante Apietu of having lost control of the police to the extent that weapons of the institution could be used by party vigilante groups to perpetuate crimes on innocent Ghanaians with or without his knowledge.
Mr Monah has therefore demanded the immediate arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators of the shooting incident that occurred during the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency by-election.
According to him, the group has information that the perpetrators of the shooting incident, who are members of the Invisible Forces, Delta Forces, and Kandaha Boys were making effort to leave the country.