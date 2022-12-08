Greenfert organic fertiliser introduced to farmers in Western regions

A demonstration workshop has been held in Takoradi to introduce Greenfert organic fertiliser to cocoa and crop production professionals in the Western and Western North regions.
Speaking at the workshop, the Managing Director of producers of the fertiliser, Rejuvenate Gaia Global, Randolph Obeng-Frimpong, said the company’s decision to maintain the price since last year, was to support farmers under the government’s flagship programme; Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) and the general farming population, to overcome the shocks of the COVID-19 and the situation of the Russia-Ukraine war.
The workshop among other things, engaged farmers and district directors of agriculture in the two regions, with discussions on how Ghana’s agriculture sector can be made more sustainable through the use of organic inputs.
Fertiliser
“The good thing about Greenfert fertiliser is the experimental process, after which the farmer begins to reap the benefit of 100 per cent retention in terms of quality of crop production and harvested crops, while maintaining sustainability and fixing the soil,” Mr Obeng-Frimpong noted.
He said the fertiliser was a two-in-one product that enhanced crop production and also concentrated on enhancing soil quality, with the most important aspect being its affordability on the market.
“Cocoa farmers who use Greenfert have been increasing the quantity of their yield per acre and also the quality of the cocoa crop. We’ve had engagements with COCOBOD and it’s our understanding that being able to produce organic beans will also help the country tremendously. It’s an exciting time for us as a company and the country, and we are happy to be part of the solution,” he said.
The Managing Director of Greenfert Group B.V. (Netherlands), Jos Roodhuizen, stated; “As we talk of climate change and the need for sustainable agriculture practices, organic farming has become more important with consumers becoming more interested in organic food. A sustainable farm ensures soil fertility and ensures protection of crops and the environment. That is what Greenfert stands for.”
The Western Regional Director of Agriculture, Patrick Akowuah, said the introduction of Greenfert had come to help solve issues in the agriculture sector, by providing sustainable solutions to farmers and the soil.
The Western North Regional Director of Agriculture, Henry Fordzor, reiterated the need for farmers to adopt sustainable farming methods in line with the government’s decision to increase the amount of organic inputs for the PFJ this year.
“The quest for healthy living and sustainable food production has become a top agenda for government in food production,” he added.