Graphic, GCB Bank PLC strengthen collaboration

Timothy Ngnenbe Jul - 17 - 2023 , 06:20

The Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and GCB Bank PLC, two indigenous and legacy brands that have blazed the trail in the media and banking industries, respectively, are exploring a stronger partnership for mutual benefit.

The two companies have exerted dominance in their respective business areas over the past 70 years and are seeking to leverage their respective strengths and uniqueness, and collaborate in many areas for their benefit and that of their clients and stakeholders.

This came up at a meeting between the top management of both companies last Tuesday when they spelt out the areas of possible collaboration.

The GCGL team, which was led by the Managing Director of the company, Ato Afful, included the Editor, Graphic, Theophilus Yartey; Director, Finance and Administration, Samuel Essel; Director Marketing, Franklin Sowa, and the Corporate Communications Manager, Emmanuel Arthur.

The GCB Bank was led by the bank's Managing Director, Kofi Adomakoh.

Other members included the Executive Business Manager, Kofi Osei-Asibey; the Chief Digital and Marketing Officer, Eric Coffie; and the Head of Transactional Banking, Andrews Adu Osei.

The meeting was also meant for the GCGL to introduce Mr Yartey as the new Editor of the company's newspaper brands.

The bank also expressed interest in collaborating with the GCGL to undertake CSR activities in the health and education sectors.

Also, the two companies want to work to promote the green agenda, especially by adopting paperless policies.

Mr Adomakoh said GCB was ready to work closely with the GCGL because each side had the track record and credibility that could easily be leveraged to get additional value.

He observed that after 70 years of leading the country's banking industry, GCB considered it prudent to continue to communicate its relevance to members of the public.

The GCB Managing Director called on GCGL to support the bank to tell its 70-year success story.

"We want to tell our story to reflect the Ghanaian story of patriotism," he said.

Mr Adomakoh commended GCGL for coming out with the digital version of its newspapers called Graphic Newsplus and urged the company to sustain the initiative as that was the future.

For his part, Mr Afful said the GCGL remained committed to working with other partners, including GCB, to help develop the country.

He stated that the GCB Bank was a great brand that should continue to be more vigorous in terms of visibility to attract international recognition.

"GCB is a big Ghanaian bank that needs to continue be more vigorous in the things you do," he said.

The GCGL Managing Director added that GCGL was coming to the table with GCB on the solid foundation of credibility, truth and accuracy, but was also leveraging utility content as part of the digital drive.

"Anyone who is still fixated on legacy newspapers will lose out on the game.

We are evolving our business because that is where the opportunity is," Mr Afful said.

The Editor, Graphic, said he was looking to a relationship with GCB in which opportunities would be made available for both parties as far as getting the right information was concerned.

"I come into this relationship expecting that there will be ready sharing of relevant facts and data between us to feed the public with accurate and timely information," he said.

Mr Yartey stated that GCGL set the tone for national discussions so the collaboration with GCB would be a win-win for both sides.