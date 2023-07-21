Graphic donates to patient at Korle Bu

Elizabeth Konadu-Boakye Jul - 21 - 2023 , 04:48

The Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) has donated GH¢25,000 to a 61-year-old patient at the Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) Department of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH).

The donation, done under the Graphic Needy Trust Fund, will cater for the full cost of surgery for Hayford Asante, who is now unable to swallow anything after accidentally drinking caustic soda.

Objective

The Corporate Communications Manager of GCGL, Emmanuel Agyei Arthur, who made the donation on behalf of the company, said it was part of the company's corporate social responsibility under the Trust Fund which had health as one of its focus.

He said over the years the company had made several donations to some citizens who could not afford their medical bills, and that the main objective of the fund was simply to help needy citizens.

"Mr Hayford Asante came to us for assistance to have this surgery done so that he can regain his strength and the company decided to step in and help because that is the objective of our needy fund," he said.

Mr Arthur, who is also the Chairman for the Graphic Needy Trust Fund, said the company's hope was that the donation would help the patient and ensure his speedy recovery.

He said citizens who were in need of the company's support could apply to the company so they could be helped.

"We do not want people who can pay to come and take advantage of the fund because the aim is to help people who are truly in need, so once you apply to us, our trustee board will look into it and give a helping hand," he said.

Cover

The Head of the ENT Department at KBTH, Dr Kenneth Baidoo, said the donation would cover the bills of the patient who had been with them since 2021.

He said the patient had already done an initial surgery which opened up his throat to some extent and that the surgery would enable doctors to fully open up his throat so he could feed through it.

"The donation would cover the surgery which would enable Mr Asante, who now feeds through tubes in his stomach, to feed through the mouth and breathe properly and depending on how his body reacts, he should fully recover in a few months," he said.

The wife of the patient, Charity Asante Kissiedu, thanked the management and staff of GCGL for the donation.

"God bless you for coming to our aid and we pray God replenishes wherever this money came from," she said.