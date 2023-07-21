Digitalizing ‘borla’ best way to solve sanitation problems - Elizabeth Sackey

graphic.com.gh Jul - 21 - 2023 , 05:12

Zoomlion-Private Services Limited, a waste management company in Ghana, has launched a digital payment platform that will help the company and its customers transact business through an efficient and cashless system.

The digital payment platform aims at easing payment for customers and leveraging the power of technology to deliver improved services based on deep understanding of their clients across the country.

It is also focused at promoting responsible waste management practices in the communities in Ghana

Launching the event in Accra on Wednesday, the Mayor of Accra (AMA), Elizabeth Sackey lauded Zoomlion Private Services for the initiative to improve customer service.

According to her, the initiative is the best way to connect customers and the company together to bridge the ongoing digital agenda being trumpeted by the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr. Mahammadu Bawumia.

She added that ‘Borla on digitalization’ is the best way to go because it is easy, convenient and a real-time solution to the current garbage situation in the country.

“Ghana will be better placed if we all welcome the new digital platform dubbed “Tua na yenfa wo borla,” where a customer doesn’t have to see face to face or with the waste lifters or company but will be better served.

Mrs. Sackey said what makes the digital platform more laudable is the portion where a customer can complain when the ‘borla’ is not collected for months or weeks.

She said when she took over as a mayor, the AMA started an initiative to stop Ghanaians from dumping garbage into drains “so pay for us to pick your borla is a laudable idea.”

The launching train which started at Madina Zongo Junction moved through to Atomic Junction, Legon, Okponglo, Shiashie, Dzorwulu Junction, Apenkwa, Tesano to Abeka Junction and continued to Kwame Nkrumah Circle ended at Accra Central (AMA office).

The Managing Director of Zoomlion Private Services, Mr. Edwin Amoako, walked the gathering through the process, “all what the customers need is to have a phone and dial *858#, select option 2 for waste payment, enter your customer ID and then enter amount and press send”.

He said in an era where environmental sustainability is at the forefront of both individual and corporate conversations, Zoomlion recognizes the need for effective and hustle free waste management solutions that addresses specific needs of their clients.

This, he said has resulted in the crafting of a multi-faceted digital payment solutions to encourage their customers to ‘Change Your Borla Style" and adopt this new era of digitization along with its numerous benefits.

“To meet the digital drive and agenda, Zoomlion, has therefore, introduced an innovative suite of digital payment solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of modern businesses, whilst addressing the needs of the average customer across the nation.

“We do this through a bouquet of digital solutions available via, USSD short code *857# and on Zoomlion Application.

Mr. Amoako said the new App will bring ease, convenience and peace of mind to clients and customers who hitherto, had limited avenues for payment.

He urged Ghanaians to look out for more alliances with other payment portals and services all in the bid to serve clients better.