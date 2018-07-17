Graphic Online

Graphic and Devtraco launch promo to give houses to readers

BY: Zadok K. Gyesi
Mr Franklin Sowa
Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) in collaboration with Devtraco Limited has launched a promotion aimed at rewarding loyal readers with several valuable items, including two houses.

The leading print media in Ghana and the real estate developer launched the promotion dubbed: “Devetraco Graphic Dream House Promo” in Accra today.

The promo will run from Thursday, July 19 to December 31, 2018 and will reward winners on a weekly and monthly basis with items such as mobile phones, cash prize of GH¢1,000 every week and GH¢5,000 every month.  

The Marketing Manager of Devtraco Limited, George Osorio

At a ceremony to launch the promo at the Head Office of GCGL Tuesday morning, the Director of Marketing at Graphic, Mr Franklin Sowa said the overall objective of the promo was to reward loyal readers of the company's newspapers and online portal.


Nana Osei Afrifa, CEO of VOCAKOM

“The core objective is to increase our single-copy sales,” he said and added that the promo was also intended to maintain and attract new readers.

“We want to reward our existing readers and also attract potential readers,” he said.

Acting Managing Director of GCGL, Mr Ransford Tetteh

Mr Sowa said under the promo, readers are expected to buy the various brands of newspapers such as Daily Graphic, The Mirror, Graphic Showbiz, Junior Graphic, Graphic Sports, and Graphic Business and submit a promotional cutout page at designated points.

He said the two ultimate winners, at the end of the promo will be given two-bedroom house each built by Devtraco Limited.

