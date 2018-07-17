Graphic and Devtraco launch promo to give houses to readers

Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) in collaboration with Devtraco Limited has launched a promotion aimed at rewarding loyal readers with several valuable items, including two houses
.
The promo will run from Thursday, July 19 to December 31,
At a ceremony to launch the promo at the Head Office of GCGL Tuesday morning, the Director of Marketing at Graphic, Mr Franklin Sowa said the overall objective of the promo was to reward loyal readers of the company's newspapers and online portal.
“The core objective is to increase our single-copy sales,” he said and added that the promo was also intended to maintain and attract new readers.
“We want to reward our existing readers and also attract potential readers,” he said.
Mr Sowa said under the promo, readers are expected to buy the various brands of newspapers such as Daily Graphic, The Mirror, Graphic Showbiz, Junior Graphic, Graphic Sports, and Graphic Business and submit a promotional cutout page at designated points.
He said the two ultimate winners, at the end of the
