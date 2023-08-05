Govt needs to create enabling environment for investors to drive tourism development

Maclean Kwofi Aug - 05 - 2023 , 11:18

The Executive Director of the Lakeside Estate, Alhaji Salah Kweku Kalmoni, has stressed the need for the government to create an enabling environment with the introduction of special tax holidays for private sector players in the tourism space to attract more investors.

That, he said, would help boost both domestic and international tourism in the country.

Speaking at the launch of the Night Wonderland in Accra, he said tourism development and promotion was a concerted effort by all stakeholders,hence the need for the government to create the enabling environment for the private sector to come on board.

“The government cannot develop tourism alone, it needs partnerships and investments from the private sector and investors and that is why an enabling environment is crucial.

“The industry needs special tax breaks for at least 10 years for firms and people seeking to invest and when the facilities are developed, they will attract tourists who will contribute to the growth of the economy,” he said.

The Night Wonderland is an initiative introduced by the Lakeside Marina Park located around a lake at the Lakeside Estate, a suburb in the Accra Greater Region.

The wonderland offers a quiet night life experience where individuals and families can enjoy fresh breeze from the lake, ambience, good food and soft music.

It is part of several activities and programmes marking the 20th anniversary celebrations of the recreational centre.

The activities lined-up for the celebrations between June and December, this year included design of anniversary logo, launch of LMP boat club, unveiling of the phase two masterplan among others.

20-year plan

At the event, Alhaji Kalmoni announced that the Lakeside Estate was poised to invest about $20 million to further develop its recreational centre to support the country’s tourism sector.

The investment, which is expected to be spread over the next 20 years, is part of phase two of the Lakeside Marina Park (LMP) project and will include a water theme park, Africa village adventure, hotel, conference and exhibition centres.

When completed, the LMP would be able to increase its service offerings, generate more revenue and create more than 100 additional jobs for Ghanaians.

“The entire project will cost $15 to $20 million when it is completed. This will include a water park, African village adventure, conference and exhibition centres. The water theme park alone is estimated to cost $1 million and projects within the zones will cost different amounts.

Tourism destination

The Marketing Manager of the park, Isaac Ntiamoah, noted that the water theme park would be one of the main highlights of the phase two project.

He said the aim of the phase two project was to deliver a solid eco-tourism park in addition to a lake which would serve as a destination for tourism in the country.

New addition

The Assistant Manager of the park, Priscilla Ameni, stated that the wonderland, which was a new addition, sought to offer a night life experience for couples and families and adds to the friendly service the LMP has been offering since 2003.