Government to set up team to address high data costs

Mohammed Ali Feb - 09 - 2025 , 11:56 2 minutes read

The government will soon establish a multi-stakeholder team to develop a roadmap for reducing internet data costs in Ghana, Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Sam George, has announced.

In a post on X today, February 9, 2025, he stated that the team, which will be “outdoored in the coming days,” will include representatives from key government institutions, industry players, and consumer groups.

According to him, the goal is to reach “common grounds that are representative of the needs of citizens, industry, and government.”

The team will include representatives from the Ministries of Communications, Digital Technology & Innovation, Energy, and Finance, along with regulatory bodies such as the National Communications Authority (NCA) and the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC).

Other stakeholders, including the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications, the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS), and the Association of Content Creators, will also be involved.

The announcement follows the minister’s recent remarks during his vetting before Parliament’s Appointments Committee.

While responding to questions, he assured Ghanaians that making internet services more affordable would be a priority.

He explained that engagements would be held with telecom operators to review pricing structures and address inefficiencies contributing to high costs.

He also noted that the government would explore policy interventions, including possible tax adjustments, to ease the financial burden on service providers and enable them to reduce charges for consumers.

“We will engage all stakeholders – the telcos, regulators, and consumers – to ensure that internet data is more affordable and accessible to every Ghanaian,” he said during the vetting.