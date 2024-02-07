Government Statistician advocates for data collaboration to boost productivity

Kweku Zurek Feb - 07 - 2024 , 15:39

Professor Samuel Kobina Anim, the Government Statistician, has emphasized the importance of institutions collaborating to effectively utilize data for maximizing productivity.

He asserted that such collaboration is vital for sustaining growth and achieving economic development.

Speaking at a stakeholder engagement focused on the National Partnership to Harness the Power of Data for Development last Tuesday in Accra, Professor Anim highlighted the misalignment of Ghana's policy documents and urged the incorporation of statistical targets into policy design to ensure effectiveness.

He warned that failure to utilize data could result in policy document failures, underscoring the need for Ministries, Departments, and Agencies to actively participate in forums aimed at enhancing data utilization and policy evaluation.

Dr. Evans Aggrey-Darkoh, the Head of Civil Service, echoed the significance of administrative data, emphasizing its role in promoting transparency and accountability within government operations.

He stressed the benefits of collaboration between the Ghana Statistical Service and its partners, emphasizing informed decision-making, evidence-based policy formulation, effective monitoring and assessment, and enhanced transparency and accountability as key outcomes of such collaboration.

The call for collaborative data usage underscores the critical role of data-driven decision-making in fostering sustainable development and effective governance.