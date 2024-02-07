We paid more than GH₵70,000 to NSA for Accra Sports Stadium - Stonebwoy’s manager

The manager of Ghanaian dancehall artiste Stonebwoy, has disclosed that more than GH₵70,000.00 was paid to the National Sports Authority (NSA) to secure the Accra Sports Stadium for the dancehall sensation’s 5th Dimension Concert which was held on December 22, 2023.

This is a contradiction to what the Director General of the NSA, Peter Twumasi, on Monday, February 5, 2024, told the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament that the artiste paid GH₵70,000.00 for the venue.

Speaking in a radio interview with Accra-based Hitz FM on Tuesday, the manager, Chief Stylz indicated that his team paid more than the amount stated by Mr Twumasi in parliament.

“To be very honest with you, these are contractual matters that I usually wouldn’t want to engage in the public space but the Public Accounts Committee is a very serious committee,” he said.

“I mean, it has gone before the committee so I wouldn’t want to be here on radio to state otherwise but what I can tell you clearly is that, yes, I was delegated by Stone to lead the charge in terms of doing the negotiations and payment of the stadium,” he added.

“And I can also tell you for a fact that yes, we paid more than GH₵70,000.00 for the stadium. But like I said, I’m just watching the issues unfold so I wouldn’t want to disclose into details for now,” Chief Stylz stressed.

There has been some criticism against the NSA for not maintaining the stadiums across the country.

In November 2023, the NSA boss announced that the stadium would be closed to sporting purposes during the Christmas season and directed Ghana Premier League clubs including Hearts of Oak, Accra Lions and Great Olympics who play their home games at the stadium to look for new home grounds.

He has, however, justified the decision to rent out stadium for non-sporting activities asserting that the revenue generated from non-sporting events during the specified period would cover all associated costs including maintenance.

