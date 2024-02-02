Rick Ross to collaborate with Stonebwoy, other Africans on new project

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse

American Rapper, Rick Ross, has expressed his desire to collaborate with Ghanaian Dancehall sensation, Stonebwoy on an upcoming project.

The "Rich Forever" hit maker made this known in a video posted on social media featuring Brett Berish, President and CEO of Sovereign Brands.

In the video, Mr Berish is seen, on the phone, asking a third party for names of some African talents Rick Ross could work with on his project.

“Black Sherif, Nasty C. There are so many; Asake. There’s just so many of them,” the unknown voice is heard mentioning.

Rick Ross, who is CEO of Maybach Music Group, also hinted that, other than Stonebwoy, he was interested in working with other African artistes like Nigeria’s Yemi Alade and Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz.

He further disclosed that he was looking forward to working with 12 different artistes from 12 different African countries.

“Africa we coming. Africa, Africa, Africa. This is going to be a huge year, 2024. This is going to be a huge list. 2024 will be a champagne moment,” he intimated

