Next article: Introduce policy on mobile phone use by students on campus, the ban is ineffective - NAGRAT President

Featured

Government courts UAE technical expertise to support national airline revival plan

Mohammed Ali May - 13 - 2025 , 12:34 2 minutes read

Ghana is exploring the return of a national airline with help from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), following talks between senior government officials in Abu Dhabi.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa revealed the development in a Facebook post on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

The announcement came after a two-day official visit to the UAE at the invitation of that country’s government.

Mr Ablakwa stated that the discussions included plans for technical support from the UAE to assist Ghana in setting up a new national airline. He described this as one of the current government’s priorities under President John Dramani Mahama.

“We also discussed two priority areas of President Mahama’s government, labour export for Ghanaian youth to the UAE and technical support for a new national airline,” Mr Ablakwa wrote.

Talks were held with high-level UAE officials, including His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; and Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister for Political Affairs. Ministers responsible for foreign trade and investment also participated in the meetings.

Mr Ablakwa said the two countries had agreed to begin formal political consultations, the first of their kind between Ghana and the UAE.

Ghana has made several unsuccessful attempts in the past to restore a national carrier. Ghana Airways ceased operations in 2004, and Ghana International Airlines followed in 2010.

Although there have since been proposals involving both private and public interests, none have been implemented.

As part of renewed efforts under the current administration, the government on May 8, 2025, inaugurated a 10-member National Airline Task Force to lead the revival process.

The task force has been asked to develop a business model, coordinate with strategic and technical partners, and oversee regulatory certification. It will also handle operational matters, including staffing, aircraft acquisition and route planning.

The task force is chaired by Charles Asare, a former Managing Director of the Ghana Airports Company Limited. Other members include aviation experts, former officials of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority, and presidential advisor Joyce Bawa Mogtari.

In his update, Mr Ablakwa also indicated that his meetings in Abu Dhabi had opened doors for investment from UAE companies in areas including renewable energy, artificial intelligence, education, healthcare, aviation and defence.

These developments, he said, align with President Mahama’s message that Ghana is “open for business again.”