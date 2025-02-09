Next article: Government to set up team to address high data costs

Featured

Gold, dollars, and fakes: National Security makes huge seizure

Kester Aburam Korankye Feb - 09 - 2025 , 13:00 1 minute read

National Security has made a huge bust, seizing a large, unspecified amount of US dollars and Ghana cedis, including counterfeits, hidden in twelve 20ft shipping containers.

The containers were tracked to a warehouse around Sapeiman in the Ga South Municipality, where a special late-night operation was conducted following a tip-off.

Advertisement

The concealed currency, mostly bundles of US dollars, was found in wooden boxes covered with cement.

When other boxes were opened in the warehouse during the sting operation, additional currencies, suspected to be counterfeit, were discovered stashed in the boxes, which were sealed with plywood and covered with charcoal.

Advertisement

National Security operatives involved in the operation disclosed that two containers were still unaccounted for but were being tracked.

Although suspects linked to the crime syndicate are currently on the run, a manhunt is underway for four individuals, including the suspected ringleader, known for now as Alhaji.

Other items retrieved from the warehouse included boxes of metals suspected to be gold bars, counterfeit Ghana cedi notes in 50 and 100 denominations, and fake Ghana Army uniforms and boots.