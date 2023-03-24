GIWC to rebuild Berekuso Daycare Centre

Daily Graphic Mar - 24 - 2023 , 08:00

The Ghana International Women’s Club (GIWC) has pledged to construct a new block more conducive for the purpose for the Berekuso Daycare Centre.

The club made the announcement when the members donated assorted items worth over GH¢20,000 to the centre.

THe GIWC is a non-governmental organisation (NGO) which has existed for the past four decades providing various forms of support to the needy, empowering women and children, the aged and underprivileged.

The current membership of the club is said to have exceeded 60, and finances its projects through the contributions of members.

The Berekuso Daycare Centre was established and inaugurated by the club in 1986 to provide educational foundation for the kids in the community, and offer some support to mothers especially to afford them some space to undertake economic activities.

Upgrade

The Chairperson of the Welfare Committee of the club, Mrs Lucy Lamptey, indicated that the GIWC believed it was time to upgrade the facility and surroundings of the daycare centre.

She said even though the centre was now under the direct ambit of government, the club still had it at heart.

She indicated that since the establishment of the centre, it had not seen any renovation.

Mrs Lamptey said the visit by the members was to asses the challenges of the centre and to also make plans known to the authorities about the centre and how the members could assist.

The President of the GIWC, Nêrmíñê Kattah, said the plans of the club for 2023 was to expand relevant projects across the country and to renovate those that required it.

She said the members raised funds every quarter of the year to support their projects.

She, therefore, urged individuals to help to build the country, saying government alone could not do everything.

The Headmistress of the Berekuso Daycare Centre, Mrs Agnes Esi Poku, said the centre — which currently had over 70 children on its roll — needed more classrooms, an improved toilet facility, computers to enhance teaching and learning, and electricity.

She expressed gratitude for the gesture and appealed for more.