GIJ 93’ year group calls on Editor, Graphic

Justice Agbenorsi Mar - 13 - 2023 , 17:59

The 1993 Year Group of the Ghana Institute of Journalism has paid a courtesy call on the Editor, Graphic, Theophilus Yartey, to congratulate him on his appointment to the high office of the national newspaper.

The President of the year group, Eleanor Bellamy-Burke, explained that the visit was to congratulate Mr Yartey, a member of the year group, on his appointment as Editor and assure him of any support he might require to have a successful tenure.

The team, popularly known as “Tribemates”, also comprised the Legal Manager of the Graphic Communications Group Limited, Stephen Sah, and the Editor of Graphic Showbiz, Adwoa Serwaa Bonsu.

The rest are Assistant Commissioner of Immigration, George Brian Annan; Communications Consultant, Africa Media Empire, Efam Awo Dovi, and Dr Henry Shirazu Alhassan, who is with the Ghana Exim Bank.

The delegation presented the editor with his portrait.

Mrs Bellamy-Burke explained that the year group was proud of their colleague’s achievements.

She said the Daily Graphic had over the decades been an important medium of communication within the journalism space, adding that with Mr Yartey as its Editor, the year group was hopeful that he would take the brands of the GCGL a notch higher.

As journalism transitioned into the digital space, she said the team had no doubt that Mr Yartey would be able to carry the publications fully through this transitioning stage into the digital space.

Aside commending the Editor, the president noted that she was also proud that two other members of the year group, Mr Sah and Ms Bonsu were serving the company at top management level.

Supportive

For his part, Mr Yartey said he was humbled to have a year group made up of supportive friends happy about his rise to the present position.

The 1993 year group, he said, had contributed significantly towards his growth by its continuous peer review and constructive criticism.

“All these have helped to shape me and contributed immensely to where I am today,” he noted.

Mr Yartey further said he was looking forward to the expert advice of members of his year group to enable him to add value to the brands of the GCGL.