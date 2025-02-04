Next article: NIA introduces new fees for Ghana card services at premium centres

Tripartite committee begins 2025 wage negotiations

Gertrude Ankah Feb - 04 - 2025 , 11:03 1 minute read

The National Tripartite Committee has commenced negotiations on the 2025 national minimum wage, according to a statement issued by presidential spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu on Tuesday, February 4.

The committee, comprising representatives from the government, employers, and organised labour, began discussions on Monday, February 3, to determine the new wage levels for the upcoming year.

Following the minimum wage negotiations, talks will extend to the base pay for public sector salaries

Mr Kwakye Ofosu noted that the negotiations for both wage categories are behind schedule. Under the Public Financial Management (PFM) Act, they were expected to be concluded by April 2024 to inform the 2025 national budget.

“The government is calling on social partners -government, employers, and organised labour—to work expeditiously to complete the negotiations on time,” the statement said.

The outcome of the negotiations is expected to influence economic planning and wage adjustments across various sectors.