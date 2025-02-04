Next article: Koforidua Customs Collection exceeds 2024 target by 17.40 per cent

NIA introduces new fees for Ghana card services at premium centres

Mohammed Ali Feb - 04 - 2025 , 10:42 1 minute read

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has announced updated fees for Ghana Card services at designated registration centres.

A notice shared on the NIA’s official Facebook page on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, outlines the charges for various services, including first-time registration, card replacement and record updates.

According to the notice, first-time registration and record updates will each cost GH₵310.00. A card replacement will be charged at GH₵420.00, while individuals updating their records and replacing their cards simultaneously will pay GH₵355.00. Nationality updates will cost GH₵365.00.

The NIA stated that these fees apply only at specific registration centres.

The authority also clarified that charges at designated registration centres have been in place since May 2024.

First-time issuance of the Ghana Card remains free for all applicants. However, individuals who choose to visit any of the designated premium centres will be required to pay the applicable fees.

Additionally, the NIA indicated that card replacements at district offices across the country will cost GH₵125.00, while first-time issuance at district offices remains free of charge.

The Ghana Card serves as the official national identity card for Ghanaians within and abroad. It provides proof of identity, citizenship, and residency, incorporating biometric data for secure authentication.

Since its introduction, the Ghana Card has become an integral part of government services, banking, healthcare, and electoral processes.

More than 18 million Ghanaians have been registered, and in 2024, the NIA extended issuance to Ghanaians living abroad. The first card under this initiative was issued in Ottawa, Canada.