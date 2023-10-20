Ghana's Foreign Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, called to the bar at 60

Ms. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Ghana's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, has been officially admitted to the legal bar.

This recognition was bestowed upon her, alongside 1,092 newly qualified lawyers, in a ceremony held on Friday, October 20, 2023, at the Accra International Conference Centre.

The event garnered a notable assembly of dignitaries, including the Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkornoo, members of the diplomatic corps, and both family and acquaintances of the newly sworn-in barristers.

Taking to social media platform 'X', the Foreign Affairs Minister shared her gratitude, stating, "Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey Esq. Grateful and thankful."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration also extended their warm congratulations to the former Member of Parliament for Anyaa Sowutuom.

Ms. Botchwey, born on February 8, 1963, was appointed as Minister of Foreign Affairs by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on January 10, 2017. Prior to this, she served as a Member of Parliament for Anyaa-Sowutuom from 2013 to 2021, and held positions as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, as well as a Minister of State at the Ministry of Water Resources, Works, and Housing during John Kufuor's administration.