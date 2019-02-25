Papaye opens new branch at Awudome

One of the country's fast food brands, Papaye Fast Food Limited, has marked another significant milestone in its operations with the opening of a branch in Accra.
The company already has five branches in the Greater Accra Region in Spintex, Osu, Tema, Tesano, and Abeka-Lapaz.
The Awudome branch was opened last Tuesday as part of efforts to create employment opportunities and contribute to the growth of the hospitality industry.
The new branch seeks to offer direct employment to not less than 80 people and provide culinary services for customers within Awudome, Kaneshie, Bubuashie, Odorkor and surrounding communities.
At a ceremony to open the Awudome branch, the Executive Chairman of the Papaye Fast Food Limited, Dr Samir Kalmoni, said the opening of the new branch formed part of the company’s agenda to broaden its operations and make its services accessible to many residents in all parts of Accra.
He said the successes achieved by the company in its 27 years of its operations in the country was as result of its adherence to its core values which included excellence, integrity, service and diversity.
He said the company had contributed immensely to the economic and social development of the country by fulfilling its tax obligations, social security contributions and had offered sponsorship in the areas of education and health to numerous institutions and individuals in the country.
Dr Kalmoni expressed appreciation to the Ministry of Tourism and the Ghana Tourism Authority for their support towards the growth of the company and pledged his commitment to work with them to grow the hospitality industry.
He gave an assurance that the company would open another branch at Haatso in Accra before the end of June this year.
“We wish to assure our potential customers within the Awudome environs that we will keep the high standards as it pertains in all our branches,” he stated.
Enabling environment
For her part, the Deputy Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mrs Elizabeth Sackey, commended the management and staff of Papaye for their “excellent service delivery over the years” and maintaining its standards in the culinary industry.
She said the government was committed to creating an enabling environment for the private sector to thrive and create jobs to bridge the country’s employment gap.
She, therefore, urged other businesses to take advantage of the foundations laid by the government and be proactive in their operations to enable them to overcome the challenges that would confront their expansion.
“We are creating institutional frameworks to address the challenges confronting businesses in the country.
We will do all in our plan to encourage private sector collaboration to achieve our developmental agenda,” Mrs Sackey stated.