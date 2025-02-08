Zongo Leather Tannery: The forgotten treasure in Tamale

Mohammed Fugu & Abukari Alhassan Baba Feb - 08 - 2025 , 09:57 4 minutes read

For the past few decades, the Leather Tannery in Tamale, the Northern Regional capital, has been a treasure trove of traditional craftsmanship and rich cultural heritage.

Located precisely at Zongo near the Tamale Dakpema Chief Palace, the tannery serves as a major tourist attraction and source of employment for many residents, particularly the youth.

For many years, skilled artisans have been using traditional techniques to produce beautiful and durable leather goods such as sandals, bags, pillows, belts and hats, among others, from raw animal hides.

Despite its potential, this historic site remains neglected and overlooked.

Currently, it is being operated in abandoned structures and verandas.

With its unique blend of craftsmanship and heritage, the site has the potential to generate much revenue for the assembly to enhance the development of the community.

Checks by the Daily Graphic showed that on a daily basis, several students from both Ghana and abroad visit the tannery to gain hands-on experience and enjoy the rich cultural heritage of Dagbon.

Preparation process

Freshly skinned hides are treated in clay pots filled with a pungent mixture of ash and acidic liquid.

A pot with ash solutions where the fresh skins are soaked to make it easy to remove the fur

After soaking, the fur is easily scraped off and the hides are dyed using plant-based solutions before they are hunged to dry.

In the final stage, the leather is softened by repeatedly pulling it over a rock, preparing it for its intended use.

The leather is now dyed and used for finished products such as bags, belts, wallets and hats, among others.

Economic Impact

In an interview with the Daily Graphic, a leather sandal vendor, Abdul Wadud Zaidatu, indicated that the business had sustained her for the past years.

Some of the finished leather products being displayed for sale

She said demand for leather products peaks during festive seasons, with sales reaching up to 20 pairs of sandals per day.

"This is my business, and I love it because it is culturally significant. Many people buy our products because they appreciate our culture, while others purchase them simply because they look good," she said.

She added that at times, demand outstrips supply, especially when customers do not place orders in advance.

Another vendor, Amadu Nimatu, who sells leather products at the VIP bus station in Tamale, explained that the trade helps her support her family.

"I am at the station all day to make a living.

Through this business, I contribute to my children’s education by helping pay their school fees and buying learning materials," she said.

She appealed to the government and philanthropists to invest in leather production to expand the industry and create more opportunities.

Challenges

Despite its economic and cultural importance, the tannery faces numerous challenges, primarily a lack of investment and infrastructure.

A worker, Mahama Aziz, pointed out that aside from the poor infrastructure for leather tannery, there was also a lack of proper marketing and promotion, making it difficult for tourists to locate and access the site.

"The lack of clear signpost, inadequate space and limited amenities is affecting our operations," he said.

He, therefore, appealed to the assembly and relevant stakeholders to invest in the site to create jobs for the teeming youth.

Way Forward

A tourism enthusiast, Mahama Muniru Cosmos, intimated that the development of tourist sites is a shared responsibility between traditional leaders and the government.

"The traditional rulers do not realise that we are losing the leather tannery. Leather is used in many chieftaincy rituals, so they should take an interest in its development," he said.

While advising the artisans to form a strong association to advocate for the tannery’s growth, he called on the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) to include the site in their development plans.

