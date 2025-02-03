World urged to avoid atrocities of Holocaust - At International Day in Accra

Severious Kale-Dery Feb - 03 - 2025 , 09:57 4 minutes read

International Day of the Holocaust has been observed in Accra, with a call for a collective effort to ensure that the atrocity that happened 80 years ago does not repeat itself again.

The United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator in Ghana, Charles Abani, who made the call, said the Holocaust served as a haunting reminder of the dangers of unchecked hatred, intolerance, discrimination and the need for unwavering vigilance against prejudice and hate speech.

Held at the office of the UN Resident Coordinator, the solemn ceremony in Accra was attended by the UN and Israeli communities in Ghana, friends of Israel, some selected students from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, as well as some students from selected senior high schools in Accra.

UN Resolution

On November 1, 2005, the General Assembly of the UN adopted Resolution 60/7 that laid the ground for the International Holocaust Day.

The resolution reaffirmed that the Holocaust, which resulted in the murder of one-third of the Jewish people, along with countless members of other minorities, would forever be a warning to all people of the dangers of hatred, bigotry, racism and prejudice.

The theme for this year's commemoration is: “Holocaust remembrance and education for dignity and human rights".

It was an emotional moment as speaker after speaker recounted the horror of the Holocaust, and the need to work towards preventing the reoccurrence of such atrocity.

Lessons

Mr Abani said the theme reflected the critical relevance of Holocaust remembrance for the present and for the world, where the dignity and human rights of fellow global citizens were under daily attack.

“It is a clarion call for collective action to ensure respect for dignity and human rights, and the international laws that protect both.

“The Holocaust reminds us that when human rights, whether based on race, religion, ethnicity, or other differences, are violated, the dignity of all humanity is at risk,” he said.

Mr Abani said the lesson was as relevant today as it was eight decades ago, and a sad yet powerful reference of the need to educate future generations “of the dire consequences of when we lose our humanity”.

“Today, as we gather to commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance, I stand before you to appeal to you all, to your conscience, to make personal vows to be advocates against antisemitism, and for human rights and dignity in order to also safeguard future generations and to spread that commitment virally across the world,” he said.

Defining episode

The Ambassador of Israel to Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone, Roey Gilad, described the Holocaust as “the most terrible and defining episode in the modern history of mankind. An event that undoubtedly changed the course of history.

“An event that changed the course of history for humanity in general and for the Jewish people in particular. It also gave the final push for the establishment of the Jewish state — the state of Israel,” he stated.

He likened the massacre of 1,200 Israelis on the October 7, 2023 and another 250 Israelis abducted to Gaza by Hamas terrorists to the Holocaust, describing it as a nightmare.

“However, Israel was, is and will be a very strong state.

A state who will overcome all the very many challenges that are facing us as a nation. And at the end of this crises, we shall be stronger than we were when it all started,” Mr Gilad stated.

He ended his speech with a prayer for the speedy and safe release of the remaining 90 Israeli brothers and sisters still held captive in Gaza, adding, “till their return, our tragedy is not over”.

Learning from the past

The Ambassador of Germany to Ghana, Daniel Krull, said Germany was committed to ensuring that such an atrocity would not happen again.

He denounced the continuous rising cases of antisemitism in Germany.

With the rhythmic “history does not repeat itself, but it rhymes”, Mr Krull justified the annual observation of the day was necessary because, “we need to remember if we want to build a better place, we need to learn our lessons from our history to take well-informed decision”.

He recalled how Adolf Hitler became a Prime Minister of Germany and the atrocities he carried out.