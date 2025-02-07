Next article: WAPCo, shutdown: Govt fixes power deficit - Procures alternative fuels to keep light on

We’ll complete Takoradi market project - President Mahama assures

Dotsey Koblah Aklorbortu Feb - 07 - 2025 , 12:16 3 minutes read

President John Mahama has assured the chiefs and people of the Western Region of his commitment to complete the abandoned Takoradi Central Market project, a business hub in the Twin-City of the Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis.

“It is an undeniable fact that when you mention Takoradi, then you are talking about the market circle – Takoradi is Market Circle and Market Circle is Takoradi,” he said.

The President gave the assurance in Takoradi on his “Thank You” tour of the Western Region.

“Today we are here to meet the chiefs and people of the Western Region and to thank you for the support in the last elections which resulted in a massive victory for us and the country.

“I can assure you that we have gone round the entire area and the contractor has explained to us exactly what needs to be done and I can assure you that the contractor will be invited to Accra this Friday.

“We will engage the contractor and the Minister of Finance to ensure the continuation of the project,” he said.



Project

The redevelopment of Market Circle, which is being undertaken by an Italian contractor, Messrs Contracta Costruzioni Italia SLR, started in 2020 and was expected to be delivered by 2023, at the cost of €48 million.

It is being financed by an export credit from the Deutsche Bank S.p.A Italy, with export credit guarantee support from SACE, the Italian export guarantee agency.

The project was expected to have been completed and delivered within 30 months but it stalled due to financial constraints.



Republic Day

Later at a durbar of chiefs and people of the region, the President also announced that the government would reintroduce July 1, as Republic Day and a day for National Prayer and Thanksgiving.

He also affirmed his intention to introduce an additional holiday for the Muslim community.

“We will soon present to Parliament an Amendment to the Public Holidays Act in order that we can restore July 1 as a public holiday.”

“In the amendment of the Public Holiday Act, he said “We shall also make provision to fulfil our promise to the Muslim Community of an extra holiday to mark the Muslim festival of Eid-ul-Fitr in the country,” the President added.

Appreciation

President Mahama thanked the people of the region for their massive votes which resulted in the victory of the NDC in the December 7, general election.

He described the region as a land of immense promise, rich history and extraordinary potential, saying, “I am here with a deep sense of humility and gratitude to say thank you”.

The President said that the country’s governance must reflect the rich tradition of the country. “Our chiefs must have a more defined and meaningful role in national development”, he added.

“The constitutional review process will seek to ensure that traditional authorities are not just symbolic figures but key partners in decision-making at all levels of governance,” he added.

Commendation

On behalf of the chiefs, the Omanhen of Essikado, Nana Kobina Nketsia V, congratulated the President and called for the development of social infrastructure to improve the lives of the people.

He said with its growing population, the region needed proper infrastructure to propel growth.

The Omanhen appealed to the President to extend market projects to places such as Sekondi, Kojokrom and Esiama in the Ellembelle District.

The Western Regional Minister, Joseph Nelson, also commended the people for their massive support and expressed his commitment to the development of the region.

The ceremony was attended by hundreds of residents from far and near, including the party faithful.