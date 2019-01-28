We won't allow foreigners to hurt us - Minister

The Gender and Social Protection Minister, Cynthia Morrison, has disclosed that the government will not allow foreigners to hurt Ghanaian citizens in the name of maintaining good relationship.
According to a Joy News account, Madam Morrison said she would be meeting with the Nigerian High commissioner today, on how his outfit can help find the three girls kidnaped in Takoradi.
This comes after the police disclosed the identity of the prime suspect in the case as a Nigerian.
She disclosed this during her visit to some family members of the three kidnapped Takoradi girls.
The man is not from Ghana, he's from Nigerian, there are Ghanaians also living in Nigeria and other parts of Africa, if we start speaking ill about other countries, it can affect the relationship with them, but we will not allow foreigners to hurt us in our own country. Monday I’ll be meeting the Nigerian High Commissioner to Ghana, I will tell him about what is happening, and ask what his doing about it. And also how his people can respect our laws because when we flaunt other laws in other countries, they will deal with us.
The minister is currently in a meeting with the Nigerian High Commissioner to Ghana over the recent kidnapping of young girls in Takoradi, which involves some Nigerian nationals.
According to Joy news, Madam Morrison says the meeting will focus on how both countries can work together to find the girls as well as finding preventive solutions to similar incidents in the future.
A Nigerian, Samuel Udoetuk Wills, has been picked by the police for being part of the suspected kidnappers of the three missing girls in Takoradi.
Although Udoetuk Wills upon his arrest remained reticent in police custody, Madam Morrison in an earlier interview with the Daily Graphic disclosed that the suspect has started talking and that he was assisting the police with information on the three missing girls.