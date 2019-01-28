Man jailed 7 years for sodomising a 13-year-old boy

The Accra Circuit Court has sentenced a resident of Chorkor in Accra, Michael Mills, to seven years imprisonment with hard labour for sodomising a 13-year-old boy.
Mills pleaded guilty to a charge of defilement and was slapped with the jail term by the court, presided over by Ms Ruby Naa Akweley Quaison, on his own plea.
The sentence by the court also followed a plea for mitigation by Mills' counsel, Opare Danso, who pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy because his client was a first time offender.
Mills camps victim Per the facts of the case as presented by Sergeant Opoku Amiagyei, the case was reported to the police by the 13-year-old boy’s father.
According to him, on September 27, 2018, the boy left home but never returned until the next day at 8:00am.
The boy’s father questioned him as to where he went, and the boy revealed that he was camped by Mills.
“He disclosed having passed the night at the Mills person’s room and that Mills had anal intercourse with him," the father was quoted by the police as saying.
The boy further stated that Mills has been his sexual partner for sometime now and that he (Mills) warned him not to disclose his ordeal to anyone or else he would die,’’ the prosecutor said.
According to Sergeant Amiagyei, the boy’s parents confronted Mills but he denied all the allegations and went into hiding.
The parents then reported the matter to the police, leading to Mills' arrest.