VALCO gets new boiler to enhance operations

Benjamin Xornam Glover Mar - 13 - 2024 , 08:23

The Volta Aluminium Company (VALCO) has inaugurated a new steam boiler which is expected to assist in the power generation activities of the factory.

Estimated at $300,000, the new equipment is expected to help increase the production of carbon anodes, a major input for the primary aluminium manufacturing process.

A steam boiler is used primarily in the production of green anodes, an integral part of the aluminium smelting process.

It is equipped with an economiser to improve fuel efficiency and also has a dual fuel burner for Residual Fuel Oil (RFO) and natural gas which will facilitate the transition to natural gas usage.

The Chief Executive Officer of VALCO, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, speaking at a brief ceremony in Tema last Friday, (March 8) said the installation of the new steam boiler, which had been named after the former CEO of the company, Daniel Acheampong, would boost efficiency and reliability of the processing plant.

“With the new boiler, VALCO is now positioned to increase carbon anode production capacity in preparation for the ramp-up of our operating cells this year,” he said.

He explained that with the new boiler coming on board, VALCO had now increased its mixers from five to eight adding that management had put in place mechanisms to retrofit the extra two mixers to bring to 10 the original number of mixers for use in the aluminium smelting processes at the plant.

Mr Titus Glover said it had become necessary to get a new steam boiler because what was being used had outlived its efficiency as of February 2023, the tubes of the only functioning boiler got damaged leaving the smelter with no operating boiler.

He explained that when he assumed office as CEO of VALCO in August 2023, his predecessor, Mr Acheampong and the board had already granted approval and made a 30 per cent payment for a new steam boiler.

He said the boiler arrived at VALCO in December 2023 and installation was completed by January 31, 2024, and “so far, the facility has been running efficiently,” he stated and further said having installed the equipment, plans had also been put in place to retrofit and modernise the plant to increase production from the current 50,000 to 300,000 tonnes of aluminium per annum.

Also, the smelter was in the process of being transformed into a world-class smelter to create employment opportunities for many Ghanaians.

Lifeline

The Director for Docks, Engineering and Maintenance at VALCO, Regina M. Odoom, said the new boiler was not just a piece of equipment, but the lifeline for the production of green anodes, a critical component in the production process at the smelter.

Mrs Odoom said the maintenance team were also making efforts to bring on board the redundant boiler to support operations at the plant.

The Board Chairman of VALCO, Dr Henry Benya, said the installation of the new boiler was a major achievement that would contribute to the efficient performance of the plant.

Honour

The former CEO, Mr Acheampong, expressed appreciation to the board, management and staff for the honour done him with the boiler being named after him.

He also expressed optimism that VALCO would rise again.