Karpowership Ghana trains women entrepreneurs

Daily Graphic Mar - 13 - 2024 , 08:28

Some female entrepreneurs in small and medium enterprises in Takoradi, have undergone training to be equipped with skills to better manage their businesses.

Themed: "Invest in Women, Accelerate Progress,” the training programme addressed three core thematic areas - customer service, investment strategies and social media management.

The beneficiaries, mainly into fashion design, catering and beauty products manufacturing and sales, received training on how to leverage social media to boost the visibility of their businesses, adopt customer exercise that will help retain their customers as well as managing the assets of their businesses to make it sustainable and viable.

Seed

The two-day training, and initiative of Karpowership Ghana, was in celebration of International Women's Day which fell on March 8.

Facilitators, included the Regional Head of Customer Experience at Ecobank, Dr Naomi Kwetey, and Maximus Ametorgoh of the Institute of Digital Marketing, led participants through the various topics at the training.

The faciltators encouraged the participants to consider the knowledge impacted as the new seed for their businesses which they were going to nurture through the application of the knowledged gained, to ensure that it inures to the benefit of the growth of their businesses.

After their training and to start their investment journey, Karpowership presented each participant with GH¢1,000 as seed capital, along with a certificate of participation.

Inclusivity, growth

Addressing the closing ceremony, the Minister of Public Enterprises, Joseph Cudjoe, encouraged participants not to take their small beginnings in businesses for granted as discipline, determination and prudent management would enable their businesses thrive.

“Just as in other facets of life, businesses also encounter challenges, but do not relent when those challenges come, rather, stay focused, disciplined and apply the knowledge you have learnt, and strive to succeed,” he advised.

Mr Cudjoe, who is also the Member of Parliament for Effia Constituency, said the government had made a number of interventions available to support entrepreneurs and encouraged participants to leverage those resources.

The Communications Manager at Karpowership Ghana, Sandra Amarquaye, reaffirmed the company's commitment to advancing gender equality, namely Sustainable Development Goal 5, emphasising the importance of inclusivity in driving innovation and fostering growth.

She called on women to always be at their best saying: “We must continue to break barriers, bridge gaps, and support one another.

“Inclusion is not just a buzzword; it is a fundamental principle that drives innovation and fosters growth.

We all in whatever business we find ourselves engaged in, must be guided by this,” she stated.