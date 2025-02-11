Previous article: First Lady calls for commitment to improve accessibility to health care

University of Ghana holds matriculation for 46,065 students

Samuel Ohene Ewur Feb - 11 - 2025 , 09:57 3 minutes read

The University of Ghana has received 46,065 new students into its academic community.

The event, which was held last Saturday at various venues at the university, welcomed 40,114 undergraduates and 5,951 graduate students for the 2024/2025 academic year.

The Provost of the College of Humanities, Professor Joseph Awetori Yaro, said the university was committed to upholding academic excellence.

He urged the students to live up to the university’s values of discipline, as they strive for excellence, adding that by honouring their matriculation oaths, they were bound to respect authority and also live above reproach.

“Success is not only about grades but also about the skills you acquire, the values you embody and the resilience you develop.

“Your hard work has earned you a place in the nation’s premier university, and today marks the beginning of an academic journey that promises to be both rewarding and transformative,” the Provost added.

Strategy

The university launched a five-year strategic plan (2024-2029) to improve learning and research, ensure a transformative student experience, and also enhance academic support and digital learning.

“Through the Vice-Chancellor’s digitalisation agenda, lecture halls have been upgraded with state-of-the-art technology,” the Provost said.

He also said that about 500 laptops had been distributed to students under the One Student, One Laptop (1S1L) initiative, while the institution had begun setting up Hotspot Comfort Zones to provide relaxation spaces for students between lectures.

Other projects include expansion of facilities to match the increasing student population, a Student Experience Centre under construction as part of UG@75 legacy projects, an innovation hub, and recreational spaces.

Also, management is implementing a randomised bed allocation system to ensure fairness in the provision of accommodation. Out of the total number of admitted students, 3,941 fresh students secured on-campus accommodation.

“The Diamond Jubilee Hall, which accommodates 1,256 students, has been completed, with additional hostels under construction,” he added.

Support

Other initiatives by the university include the provision of financial support through the Students Financial Aid Office (SFAO).

Over the past year, 280 tuition scholarships were offered to students from the university’s internally generated funds.

Also, there were 238 SRC-funded scholarships for students who were unable to pay their academic facility user fees, while more than 2,000 students received financial aid from external partners.

Prof. Yaro, therefore, encouraged students in need to apply for assistance through the university’s website or visit the SFAO.

Security

Touching on security, the Provost said ensuring safety on campus remained a priority, hence, the university had strengthened security measures with CCTV surveillance, provided access control systems and 24-hour security patrols.

He, however, advised students to stay vigilant, avoid isolated areas and report suspicious activities.

Prof. Yaro further said that students could access medical services at the clinic and seek psychological support from the Career and Counselling Directorate when need be.