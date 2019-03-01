fbpx

Three NDC party office murder suspects in police custody

BY: Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor

Three out of 12 suspects declared wanted by the police in connection with the killing of Wasiu Iddrisu at the Ashanti Regional office of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have reported themselves to the police.

The three have subsequently been arrested by the police and are currently in custody assisting in the investigation.

They are Dauda Ibrahim alias 'Wayo', 40; Samuel Agyin alias 'Rock', 32 and Abdul Ganiyu, 37 alias 'Petit'.

At a press briefing in Kumasi on Friday, the Ashanti Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Mr Godwin Ahianyo said the three reported themselves to the police on Thursday, February 28, 2019.

He said the police are still on the lookout for the rest of the suspects.

On February 18, 2019, Wasiu Iddrisu, a member of the Ashanti Regional Taskforce of the National Democratic Congress was shot and killed in a scuffle with members suspected to belong to the Hawks, another pro-NDC group at the Ashanti Regional office of the party.

Another, Abdul Rahman also sustained gunshot wounds and had been rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.