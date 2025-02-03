Next article: Student in viral video flogging mates with machete handed over to police — Accra Academy

The Silent Struggle: A Journey Through Postpartum Depression Introduction

Gifty Serwaa Bonsu Feb - 03 - 2025

One day I got the shock of my life when I visited a relative in a health facility in Ghana; therein lies a young woman who purported to be in her early 30s struggling to fend for herself.

I got curious and decided to have a chat with her. She narrated that she lost her mother who was the only support person she had and her husband too had been arrested and detained in police cells as a result of knocking someone down with his car.

Indeed, the lady looked helpless and shattered because she had a huge medical bill to settle coupled with a long stay in the hospital because the baby had underlying medical conditions.

Statistics reveal that up to 85 per cent of women experience some form of mood disturbance after childbirth and the American Academy of Pediatricians (AAP) estimates that more than 400,000 infants are born each year to mothers experiencing depression.

These numbers underscore the urgency of intervention and support systems.

Personally, lactating mothers are a symbol of hope for the next generation, dignity to families and glory to nations and so any conditions that may threaten their health and well-being must be shoved within the shortest possible time.

Understanding the risk factors

Postpartum depression can affect any new mother, especially when certain risk factors are present.

Hormonal changes, lack of sleep, stress, a history of mental health issues, and limited social support significantly contribute to the risk.

A study published by PubMed Central identifies the lack of spousal and social support as key risk factors.

Additionally, negative birth experiences, preterm deliveries, low birth weight infants and a history of abuse further heighten the likelihood of developing PPD.

Emotional, psychological, financial and physical support from family and society is crucial during this period.

A strong support system helps new mothers transition smoothly into motherhood and cope with the challenges of this life-changing experience.

Recognising symptoms

Common symptoms of PPD include persistent sadness, loss of interest in previously enjoyable activities, fatigue, sleep disturbances, guilt, appetite changes, difficulty concentrating, irritability, and, in severe cases, thoughts of self-harm or harm to the baby. According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), regular mental health screenings during pregnancy and postpartum are essential to ensure timely diagnosis and treatment.

The road to recovery

Understanding the emotional and psychological struggles of new mothers is critical for their recovery.

Postnatal mothers recovering from caesarean sections or experiencing prolonged recovery require extra care and support to alleviate stress.

Families and communities play a vital role in reducing the burden on new mothers by providing practical assistance, such as delegating chores and offering emotional reassurance.

Seeking professional help, including psychotherapy, counselling and medication, can significantly improve outcomes for mothers experiencing PPD. Encouraging open conversations about postpartum depression and reducing stigma can empower women to seek the help they need.

To what extent are health facilities able to care for women who go through postpartum depression?

Indeed, I believe the collective efforts of relatives and health care institutions and non-governmental organisations may go a long way to curb postpartum depression.

The psycho-emotional and social health of our mothers matter.

The writer is a Women and Children's Health Advocate

Email: carmens1443coketail@gmail.com