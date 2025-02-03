Student in viral video flogging mates with machete handed over to police — Accra Academy

Daily Graphic Feb - 03 - 2025 , 09:57 2 minutes read

The Management of Accra Academy says the students seen in a viral video flogging his mates with a machete have been handed over to the police for further investigations.

It has, therefore, urged parents and guardians to remain calm as it carried on investigations into the matter.

“The matter is still under investigation by the school's disciplinary committee and all stakeholders will accordingly be informed of the outcome,” a statement issued by management, said.

Video

Management was responding to a viral video on social media showing a student from the school flogging a classmate with a machete as others stood by.

A statement by management said, “It is understandable that the incident had caused alarm and worry among our parents and guardians, and we want to assure you that we take this matter very seriously”.

It said as soon as the video came to “our attention, we sprang into action to investigate and address the situation”.

“The incident did not happen recently, but rather almost two weeks ago, 17/01/2025. The victims did not report the incident to the school authorities until the video surfaced on social media and management's attention was drawn to it.

Students identified

“We have identified all the students involved, and their parents have been contacted.

Some of the parents have responded, and their statements have been taken.

The student who perpetrated the act has been handed over to the police for further interrogation,” it emphasised.

The students involved in the act, the statement said, were all day students and had been asked to stay away from the school pending further investigation.

Perpetrators

“The perpetrators of the act are Shadad Aliu, aka Kester (1VA 1); Haleem Jibril, aka Chopper (3Bus 5); Ahmed Dauda, aka Foreigner (3GA 5), and Richard Ninsin aka Poisonous (3GA 5).

“The victims are Samuel Ussher (1Sc 10), Kingsford Quayson (1Sc10), Stephen Oteng (1 Sc 10), Dominic Awuku Adjei (1GA2). Preliminary investigation reveals that the machete used by the boys was brought from their home and not taken from the school,” it said.

The matter, it said, was still under investigation by the school's disciplinary committee and all stakeholders would accordingly be informed of the outcome.